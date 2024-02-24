Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,296.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,175.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $989.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $573.61 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

