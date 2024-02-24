Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Shares Down 5.6%

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.80. 169,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 985,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

