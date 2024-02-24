Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$47.25

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTT

Insider Transactions at Finning International

Finning International Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTT opened at C$34.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.