Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target at $86.23

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

