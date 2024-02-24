Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) PT at $49.11

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $37,967.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $37,967.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,646.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,311. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Intapp has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

