Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $15.50

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $817.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,417 shares of company stock worth $551,179 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 162,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,229 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

