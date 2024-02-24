Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $65.40

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,147 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,749 over the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

