Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $41,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.