Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.09.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.