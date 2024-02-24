Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.09.
Brunswick Price Performance
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
Insider Activity
In other Brunswick news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
