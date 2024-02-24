Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.24 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

