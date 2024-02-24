C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,964 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96.

On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18.

Walmart’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

