C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

CHRW opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $106.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

