C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,745 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 738,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $823.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

