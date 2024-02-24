C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,786. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $191.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

