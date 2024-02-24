C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4,831.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,478,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 369,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,569. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

