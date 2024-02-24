C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $130,000 Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5,302.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 264,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

