C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $98,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,932,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $66,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

