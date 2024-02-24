C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 2,048,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

