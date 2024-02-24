C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $106,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,090 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.28. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MannKind



MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

