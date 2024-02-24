C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $116,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BFH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $41.89.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

