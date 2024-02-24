C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $168,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DexCom stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

