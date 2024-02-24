C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $773,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,177,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

