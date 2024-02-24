C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

