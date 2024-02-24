C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 844,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,423. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.