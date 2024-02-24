C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,100 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. 5,749,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

