C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $118,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,608. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.