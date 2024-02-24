Cadence Bank Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,147. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

