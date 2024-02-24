Cadence Bank Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cadence Bank grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.91. 1,943,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.09.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

