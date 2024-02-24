Cadence Bank Has $1.08 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cadence Bank cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. 1,126,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,948. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

