Cadence Bank Has $2.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

