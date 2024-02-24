Cadence Bank Has $4.33 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 3,057,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.