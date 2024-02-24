Cadence Bank Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.78. 4,050,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,792. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $468.87. The firm has a market cap of $373.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

