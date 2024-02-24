Cadence Bank Purchases 555 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,016.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,255 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 289,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,720 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

