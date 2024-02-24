Cadence Bank Sells 128 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $769.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,949. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.19 billion, a PE ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

