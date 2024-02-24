Cadence Bank Sells 366 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cadence Bank decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.51. 872,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,054. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

