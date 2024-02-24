Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

