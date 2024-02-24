Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up 8.0% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 299.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,428,000 after buying an additional 1,930,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 101.2% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 615,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,764,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,707. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.28%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.