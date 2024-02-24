Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of CM opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 176,750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after buying an additional 1,112,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 252,515 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

