Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$141.91 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$128.88 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

