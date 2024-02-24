Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$170.00.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTC.A. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$162.44.
In related news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston bought 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
