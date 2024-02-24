Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

