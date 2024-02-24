Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.06

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 54940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,537,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.