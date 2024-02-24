Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

