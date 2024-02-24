Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $383,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

COF stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.