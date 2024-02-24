Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE reduced its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Capital Product Partners accounts for about 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 1.11% of Capital Product Partners worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.12. 187,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,265. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

