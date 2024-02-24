Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Purchases $17,521.40 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $17,521.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 171,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,568.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $780.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4,393.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

