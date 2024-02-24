Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Carlos R. Quezada Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

