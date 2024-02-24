Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 463 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $11,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE CSV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.
CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
