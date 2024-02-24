Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Adeola Olaniyan Sells 463 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 463 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $11,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,317.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE CSV opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

