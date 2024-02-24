Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 374,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 1,350.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

