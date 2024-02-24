Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cars.com stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 374,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.
In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
