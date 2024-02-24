Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.05, but opened at $17.52. Cars.com shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 29,090 shares.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

